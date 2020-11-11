We hope you find this calendar of local events helpful. You can help by notifying us of any events that should be listed for the general public. Email us at ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com. Please make sure to provide contact information. Thanks!
Are you in a club or organization that meets regularly? We can include that as well… let us know.
Veterans Day celebration
Today
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary 1770 will host their annual Veterans Day celebration at 11 a.m. at Veterans Memorial Hall, 525 W Sycamore St., Willows. Attendees are asked to meet on the steps of Memorial Hall and be mindful of social distancing.