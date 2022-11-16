We hope you find this calendar of local events helpful. You can help by notifying us of any events that should be listed for the general public. Email us at ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com. Please make sure to provide contact information. Thanks!
Parent Academy
Today
A Parent Academy meeting will be held in the cafeteria at Willows High School, 203 N. Murdock Avenue, Willows, starting at 6 p.m. featuring guest speaker Dr. Jared Garisson, who will be discussing what parents need to know about fentanyl. Light refreshments will be served and prizes will be awarded. Childcare and transportation are also available, if needed.
Mar-Val Foods monthly fundraiser
Thursday
The Willows Mar-Val Food Store will host its monthly fundraiser at the store, 517 S. Tehama Street, Willows, to support Willows Senior Nutrition. A meal of chili, cornbread, salad, water and a cookie will be available for a $6 donation from 5-6:30 p.m. All meals will be prepared in advance and ready to take home. Those that attend are asked to enter the building on the west side near the bakery. For more information, call 530-934-3344.
Willows City Council meeting
Tuesday, November 22
The Willows City Council will meet at Willows City Hall, 201 N. Lassen Street, Willows, starting at 6 p.m. For more information or to submit a public comment, contact Tara Rustenhoven at 530-934-7402.