We hope you find this calendar of local events helpful. You can help by notifying us of any events that should be listed for the general public. Email us at ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com. Please make sure to provide contact information. Thanks!

Are you in a club or organization that meets regularly? We can include that as well… let us know.

 

Willows Planning Commission meeting 

Today

The Willows Planning Commission will hold a meeting at Willows City Hall, 201 N. Lassen Street, Willows, starting at 6 p.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit  www.cityofwillows.org.

Glenn Medical Center Job Fair

Thursday

The Glenn Medical Center will host a job fair at 1133 W Sycamore St, Willows, from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. For more information, call 530-934-1832. 

Willows City Council meeting

Tuesday, November 23 

The Willows City Council will meet at Willows City Hall, 201 N. Lassen Street, Willows, starting at 7 p.m. For more information or to submit a public comment, contact Tara Rustenhoven at 934-7402. 

Tags

Recommended for you