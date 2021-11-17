We hope you find this calendar of local events helpful. You can help by notifying us of any events that should be listed for the general public. Email us at ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com. Please make sure to provide contact information. Thanks!
Are you in a club or organization that meets regularly? We can include that as well… let us know.
Willows Planning Commission meeting
Today
The Willows Planning Commission will hold a meeting at Willows City Hall, 201 N. Lassen Street, Willows, starting at 6 p.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.cityofwillows.org.
Glenn Medical Center Job Fair
Thursday
The Glenn Medical Center will host a job fair at 1133 W Sycamore St, Willows, from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. For more information, call 530-934-1832.
Willows City Council meeting
Tuesday, November 23
The Willows City Council will meet at Willows City Hall, 201 N. Lassen Street, Willows, starting at 7 p.m. For more information or to submit a public comment, contact Tara Rustenhoven at 934-7402.