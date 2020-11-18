We hope you find this calendar of local events helpful. You can help by notifying us of any events that should be listed for the general public. Email us at ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com. Please make sure to provide contact information. Thanks!
Willows Planning Commission meeting
Today
The Willows Planning Commission will meet at 7 p.m. in the City Council chamber at City Hall, 201 N Lassen St., Willows. Those who choose to attend in-person are required to wear a facial covering. People can also participate telephonically by dialing 605-313-5611 and the access number is 404150.
Fundraiser for Willows Chamber of Commerce
Thursday
There will be a fundraiser to benefit the Willows Chamber of Commerce from 5-6:30 p.m. or while supplies last at Mar-Val Food Stores, 517 S Tehama St., Willows. A $6 donation includes tri-tip, garlic bread, salad, a cookie and bottled water. It’s asked that people wear a mask and enter on the bakery side of the store.
Cars and Caffeine
Saturday
Carte Blanche will host its monthly Cars and Caffeine event from 7:30-11 a.m. at 201 W Sycamore St., Willows. There are no entry fees to participate. Street parking will be available and people are invited to bring their classic, race or pride and joy. For more information, visit the Cars and Caffeine Facebook event listing.