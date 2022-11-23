Jimmie’s Cab Thanksgiving Day Dinner
Thursday
Jimmie’s Cab Thanksgiving Day Dinner, sponsored by the Willows Elk Lodge and local community businesses, will be held at the Willows Elks Lodge, 150 S. Shasta Street, Willows, from noon until 3 p.m. The event is free and open to the public. Volunteers are needed to cook, serve and clean up. For more information, call Sam Reeley at 530-249-6018.
Orland Craft Fair
Saturday – Sunday
The 47th annual Orland Craft Fair, sponsored by the Orland Historical Society, will be held at the Glenn County Fairgrounds, 221 E. Yolo Street, Orland, and admission is free. The fair will be open on Saturday from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m and Sunday from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. There will be 150 sellers in three buildings selling crafts, gifts for all ages, decorations, refreshments, sweet treats and other goodies. Parking costs $2. For more information, call 530-519-3174.
Christmas Preview and Parade
Saturday
The Orland area Chamber of Commerce will host the annual Christmans preview and parade event in downtown Orland, from 5-7 p.m. The events include a tree lighting ceremony, parade, Christmas carols, hot cocoa, a visit from Santa and more. For more information, call the Orland area Chamber of Commerce at 530-366-8725 or email info@orlandchamber.org.
Board of Supervisors meeting
Tuesday, November 29
The Glenn County Board of Supervisors will hold a meeting at Willows Memorial Hall, 525 W. Sycamore Street, Willows, starting at 9 a.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.countyofglenn.net.