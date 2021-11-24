We hope you find this calendar of local events helpful. You can help by notifying us of any events that should be listed for the general public. Email us at ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com. Please make sure to provide contact information. Thanks!
Teen Driving Clinic
Friday
Thunderhill Raceway will host a teen driving clinic to teach young drivers life-saving skills. The fee for the entire day is $129 per driver and car. For more information, 934-5588 x103.
Orland Craft Fair
Saturday – Sunday
The 46th annual Orland Craft Fair, sponsored by the Orland Historical Society, will be held at the Glenn County Fairgrounds, 221 E. Yolo Street, Orland, and admission is free. The fair will be open on Saturday from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m and Sunday from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. There will be 150 sellers in three buildings selling crafts, gifts for all ages, decorations, refreshments, sweet treats and other goodies. Parking costs $2.
Board of Supervisors meeting
Tuesday, November 30
The Glenn County Board of Supervisors are scheduled to meet at 9 a.m. For more information on how to join the meeting or to view the agenda, visit www.countyofglenn.net/government/minutes-agendas.