CHIP’s for Kids toy drive
Today – December 10
The Willows-area California Highway Patrol will host a ChiP’s for Kids toy drive through Dec. 10. Those who would like to donate a new, unwrapped toy to a child this holiday season can drop them off at the Willows CHP office, 464 N Humboldt Ave., Willows, between 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday until Dec. 10. For more information, call 934-5424.
Glenn Groundwater Authority executive committee meeting
Today
RESCHEDULED: The Glenn Groundwater Authority executive committee meeting scheduled for today (Wednesday, Nov. 25) has been rescheduled for Dec. 3 at 3:30 p.m. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/3kXOjY4.
NOTICE: Orland tree lighting
The Orland’s tree will be lit starting on Saturday, Nov. 28, however, due to COVID-19 there will not be an accompanying ceremony. The professional tree decoration and lighting is now funded by the George Turnbull Memorial Fund.
Glenn County Board of Supervisors meeting
Tuesday, Dec. 1
The Glenn County Board of Supervisors are scheduled to meet at 9 a.m. For more information on how to join the meeting or to view the agenda, visit www.countyofglenn.net/government/minutes-agendas.