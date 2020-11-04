We hope you find this calendar of local events helpful. You can help by notifying us of any events that should be listed for the general public. Email us at ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com. Please make sure to provide contact information. Thanks!
Are you in a club or organization that meets regularly? We can include that as well… let us know.
Hibdon Auto Center Blood Drive
Thursday
There will be a Hibdon Auto Center Blood Drive, through Vitalant, from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. on the bloodmobile at 246 E Walker St., Orland. Facial coverings are required to donate and appointments are requested to accommodate social distancing. To make an appointment, visit www.donors.vitalant.org or call 893-5433.
Orland Art Center special presentation
Friday
The Orland Art Center will host a special evening presentation, “Making Music” at 7 p.m. at 732 Fourth St., Orland. The free event will feature musician and composer John Norman Stewart. He will offer an evening of music along with back stories about the music and movies and places where he has played. For more information, call 988-5758 or visit www.orlandartcenter.com.
Hot dog sale
Saturday
The Veterans of Foreign Wars 1770 Auxiliary will host a hot dog sale from 10:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. at Mar-Val Food Stores, 517 S Tehama St., Willows. All proceeds will go toward Wreaths Across America. The cost of a meal is $4 – it comes with a hot dog, chips and a drink. Individual prices are $3 for a hot dog, $1 for a drink and 50 cents for chips.