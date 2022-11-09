We hope you find this calendar of local events helpful. You can help by notifying us of any events that should be listed for the general public. Email us at ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com. Please make sure to provide contact information. Thanks!
Are you in a club or organization that meets regularly? We can include that as well… let us know.
Pheasant Hunters Brunch
Saturday
Jacinto Grange will host their annual Pheasant Hunter’s Brunch at Jacinto Grange Hall, 7254 County Road 39, Bayliss, from 8 a.m. until noon. A $10 donation covers the cost of an all-you-can-eat breakfast. There will also be drive-thru coffee and donuts available from 5-6 a.m. for a $5 donation. For more information, call 530-934-5202.
Waste Tire Amnesty event
Saturday
Glenn County will host Waste Tire Amnesty Days event from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Glenn County Transfer Station, 5700 County Road 33, Artois. There is no charge for Glenn County residents to participate. People will be able to drop off passenger truck or car tires without rims; no more than nine tires per resident will be accepted; for transportation exemption to carry up to 20 tires, call Glenn County Environmental Health at 934-6102; no tires from waste-tire generating businesses will be accepted. The event is sponsored by the County of Glenn and funded by the Local Government Waste Tire Amnesty Grant Program provided by the Department of Resources Recycling and Recovery.
Hunters Lunch and Bake Sale
Saturday
The Bayliss Library will host its annual Hunters Lunch and Bake Sale at 7830 County Road 39, Glenn, from 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Lunch costs $8 and attendees will have the opportunity to purchase baked goods and local products. This is the library’s main fundraiser and proceeds from the event support maintaining the facility. The Bayliss Library is open weekly on Tuesday from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. and Thursday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. For more information, call 530-934-2287.
Board of Supervisors meeting
Tuesday, November 15
CANCELED: The Glenn County Board of Supervisors meeting has been canceled. The next regular meeting will be held on Tuesday, November 29. For more information, visit www.countyofglenn.net.