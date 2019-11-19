Glenn County 4-H Coats for Kids
Today through Dec. 9
Glenn County 4-H is hosting a Coats for Kids drive now through Dec. 9. With the weather cooling down, children in Glenn County are in need of some warmth. People can drop off their new or lightly-used coats that are in good condition in the barrels at a number of drop off locations. The focus is coats for kids but adult sizes will also be accepted. For more information, call the Glenn County UC Cooperative Extension office at 865-1107.
Orland drop off locations:
- Glenn County UC Cooperative Extension office, 821 E South St.
- Glenn County Farm Bureau, 831 Fifth St.
- Lake Elementary School, 4672 County Road N.
- Plaza Elementary School, 7322 County Road 24.
- Capay Elementary School, 7504 Cutting Ave.
Willows drop off locations:
- Willows Intermediate School, 1145 W Cedar St.
- Murdock Elementary School, 655 French St.
- Willows High School, 203 N Murdock Ave.
- Walden Academy, 1149 W Wood St.
Open Paint Day
Today
Every Wednesday, visit Art with Anj, 126 W Sycamore St., Willows, from 4 p.m.-9 p.m. People can paint predrawn canvas, a blank canvas or bring in their own project. All ages are welcome. Small children must be accompanied by an adult. Seats are limited. Contact Art with Anj beforehand to guarantee a seat, 680-5135.
Fundraiser for Willows Senior Lunch Site
Thursday
Mar-Val will be hosting a dinner fundraiser to benefit the Willows Senior Lunch Site from 5 p.m.-6:30 p.m. (or while supplies lasts). Dinner will include spaghetti, a bread stick, salad, a cookie and water for a $5 donation. Mar-Val is located at 517 S Tehama St., Willows, and it’s asked that people enter on the west side by the bakery. Senior Nutrition activities include lunch Monday through Friday at noon for those 60 and older for $3; tai-chi on Monday and Wednesday at 11 a.m.; pinochle on Thursday at 1 p.m.; and thread bears on Thursday at 10 a.m.
Disney’s “Frozen 2: Join the Journey” event
Saturday
Walmart, 470 N Airport Road, Willows, will be hosting a Disney’s “Frozen 2: Join the Journey” event from noon-4 p.m. Hear from your favorite characters and test toys.
Blood drive in Colusa
Sunday
The Knights of Columbus #2145 will host a blood drive in Parish Hall, located next to Our Lady of Lourdes Church, 345 Oak St., Colusa, from 3 p.m.-6 p.m. Walk-ins are welcome but appointments are recommended. Donors are asked to eat and drink prior to attending and bring photo identification. Participants will receive a free Vitalant T-shirt. For more information or to make an appointment, call 893-5433.