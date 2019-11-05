Healthy Soils Field Day and Equipment Showcase
Today
The UC Cooperative Extension will host a Health Soils Field Day and Equipment Showcase in Meridian from 8:30 a.m.-11 a.m. The meeting will highlight a Meridian-based project and feature an equipment showcase. UCCE signs will guide the way to the field in Meridian where the meeting will take place. From Highway 20, turn on Drexler Road and continue to the stop sign about 2.5 miles down the road. Take a right on Moroni Road and continue for 0.3 miles and make a left onto South Drexler Road. This will turn into South Meridian Road after about half a mile and the field will be on the left, across from an orchard. If it rains on the day of the event, call 822-7515 to find out if the meeting will continue as planned or rescheduled. For more information, call Sarah Light at 822-4715 or Amber Vinchesi-Vahl at 458-0575.
SGMA public meeting
Today
The public is invited to a meeting about the Sustainable Groundwater Management Act and local implementation for the Corning Subbasin – which spans southwestern Tehama County and northern Glenn County. The meeting is meant to inform the public on how the two groundwater sustainability agencies in the Corning Subbasin will work together to manage local groundwater resources. The meeting will be from 6 p.m.-8 p.m. at the Corning Senior Center, 1015 Fourth Ave., Corning.
Camp Fire potluck
Friday
A Camp Fire potluck will be at 6 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church of Willows, 544 N Shasta St., Willows. The event is meant for people to share their stories and have a time of healing for those who survived the Camp Fire. Bring your favorite dish to share at the potluck. People will eat and then share stories.
All Church Fall Bazaar
Saturday
Orland’s 25th annual All Church Fall Bazaar will be from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at the First Baptist Church at Mill and First streets in Orland. Proceeds from the event support ladies’ programs at the participating churches. Items for sale include handcrafted items such as home décor, baked goods, quilts and blankets, knitted and crocheted items, yard art and more. Lunch will be served for $5 a plate starting at 11 a.m. and will include a sandwich, chips, pickles and relishes, a bowl of soup, beverage and dessert. For more information, call 865-4590.
Just for Children luncheon
Saturday
The Just for Children of Glenn County will host its 23rd annual luncheon to raise money for families with seriously ill children in the county at the Glenn County Fairgrounds in the arts and crafts building (a new location). Doors will open at 10:46 a.m. to view raffle prizes and lunch will be served at 12:14 p.m. Tickets can be purchased beforehand for $25 by calling 517-1529 or at the door for $30 if seating is still available. Prepaid tables for eight may be reserved.
Willows Pheasant Association Ham Dinner
Saturday
The Willows Pheasant Association Ham Dinner will be at St. Monica’s Parish Hall on West Wood Street in Willows from 5 p.m.-8 p.m. A $10 donation is requested for adults, $3 for children ages 6 to 10 or free for children under 5. All you can eat dinner with all the trimmings and dessert will be included.
Veterans Day ceremony
Monday, Nov. 11
The Veterans Day ceremony will be at Willows Memorial Hall, 525 W Sycamore St., Willows, at 11 a.m.
Monthly Glenn County Democrats meeting
Tuesday, Nov. 12
The monthly meeting for the Glenn county Democrats will be at the I-5 Cafe, 1165 Hoff Way, Orland, at 7 p.m. Justin Chaney, chief of the Orland Fire Department, will be the special guest speaker. New members, supporters and ideas are welcome. If you would like to have dinner, it’s asked that you arrive at 6 p.m. For more information or to get an agenda, call 865-0128.