Glenn County 4-H Coats for Kids
Today through Dec. 9
Glenn County 4-H is hosting a Coats for Kids drive now through Dec. 9. With the weather cooling down, children in Glenn County are in need of some warmth. People can drop off their new or lightly-used coats that are in good condition in the barrels at a number of drop off locations. The focus is coats for kids but adult sizes will also be accepted. For more information, call the Glenn County UC Cooperative Extension office at 865-1107.
Orland drop off locations:
- Glenn County UC Cooperative Extension office, 821 E South St.
- Glenn County Farm Bureau, 831 Fifth St.
- Lake Elementary School, 4672 County Road N.
- Plaza Elementary School, 7322 County Road 24.
- Capay Elementary School, 7504 Cutting Ave.
Willows drop off locations:
- Willows Intermediate School, 1145 W Cedar St.
- Murdock Elementary School, 655 French St.
- Willows High School, 203 N Murdock Ave.
- Walden Academy, 1149 W Wood St.
Free Thanksgiving dinner
Thursday
Jimmie’s Free Thanksgiving Dinner will be from noon-3 p.m. at the Elks Lodge, 150 S Shasta, Willows. The dinner will include turkey and all the trimmings. Everyone is welcome to attend.
Thanksgiving Potluck
Thursday
Wrong Way Home Saloon, 222 W Walnut St., Willows, is hosting a Thanksgiving Potluck beginning at 1 p.m. If you would like to bring a dish, contact the saloon at 361-9005.
Blood drive at Rolling Hills Casino
Friday
Rolling Hills Casino, 2655 Everett Freeman Way, Corning, will host a blood drive from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Those who donate will receive a two for one buffet voucher.
44th annual Orland Craft Fair
Saturday-Sunday
The 44th annual Orland Craft fair will be on Saturday, Nov. 30, from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 1 from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. in three buildings at the Glenn County Fairgrounds. There will be more than 200 vendors with an array of handmade items and food for sale – including holiday wreaths, quilted items, poetry, baby items, candles, jewelry, giant baked potatoes, candy, chocolate, specialty coffees, brittle, jams and more. Admission is free. The event is sponsored by the Orland Historical and Cultural Society.
Orland’s Downtown Christmas Tree Lighting and Parade
Saturday
Orland will have their 2019 Downtown Christmas Tree Lighting and Parade. Parade staging will begin behind the fire hall, 810 Fifth St., Orland, at 5 p.m. with the parade beginning at 5:30 p.m. Santa will arrive downtown at 6 p.m. and the tree lighting will be at 6:30 p.m.