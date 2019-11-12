Bingo fundraiser for VFW
Friday
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary Post 1770 is hosting a bingo night fundraiser at Willows Memorial Hall, 525 W Sycamore St., Willows. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and bingo starts at 6:30 p.m.
Colusa Holiday Craft Faire
Saturday and Sunday
The Colusa County Fairgrounds, located at 1303 10th St. in Colusa, will host the 33rd annual Colusa Holiday Craft Faire and Gift Show. The event will feature more than 100 vendors, food concessions, photos with Santa, a raffle, an ugly Christmas sweater contest and more. Doors will be open from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. both days of the fair. Parking and admission are free. For more information, contact Araceli Plaza at 458-2641 ext. 106 or email araceli@colusacountyfair.com.
Hot Cajun Night Dinner
Saturday
The Family Water Alliance will host their annual Hot Cajun Night fundraiser dinner at Our Lady of Lourdes School, located at 741 Ware Ave. in Colusa, starting at 5:30 p.m. This annual fundraiser raises money to continue to advocate for small, family run farms. The event will include a dinner of tri-tip, chicken, dirty rice, salad and corn bread, a silent and live auction and a raffle. Desserts will also be auctioned off. Tickets are $50 and can be purchased at the Family Water Alliance office, located at 2963 Davidson Court, Suite A, in Colusa or over the phone. For more information or to purchase tickets, contact the Family Water Alliance at 458-8726.
FireScape Mendocino workshop
Tuesday, Nov. 19
There will be a FireScape Mendocino workshop from 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. at Granzella’s Inn, 391 Sixth St., Williams. FireScape is a voluntary, inclusive and collaborative effort to shape the future of the fire-prone landscape in and around the Mendocino National Forest. The meeting is open to the public and everyone is welcome to participate. There is no fee, however, space is limited so it’s asked that people register by close of business on Thursday, Nov. 15. To register, contact Jon Barrett at 727-1293 or email jon@tehamacountyrcd.org.
Start Smart Driving Education
Tuesday, Nov. 19
In an effort to prepare young drivers to drive responsibly, the California Highway Patrol is offering driver education classes for new drivers and their parents. Start Smart, presented by the CHP, addresses topics such as safe driving practices, the rules of the road and new driver license requirements. The class will be from 5 p.m.-7 p.m. at the Willows CHP office, 464 N Humboldt Ave., Willows. To register, contact the Willows CHP at 934-5424.
Wine Cork Tree workshop
Tuesday, Nov. 19
Natural Peace will host a wine cork tree making class at Market Street Grill, located at 415 Market St. in Colusa, from 6 p.m.-8 p.m. Class includes supplies and instruction. Different moss colors and decorations will be available. Registration costs $40. For more information, message Natural Peace on Facebook or call 216-6466 and leave a message.