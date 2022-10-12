We hope you find this calendar of local events helpful. You can help by notifying us of any events that should be listed for the general public. Email us at ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com. Please make sure to provide contact information. Thanks!
Willows Fire Auxiliary Drive-Thru Dinner
Today
SOLD OUT: The Willows Fire Auxiliary will host their annual drive-thru lasagna dinner at the Willows Fire Station, 445 S. Butte Street, Willows, from 4-7 p.m. For a $15 donation, those that attend will receive a dinner of lasagna, garlic bread, salad and dessert. Tickets will be sold in advance only and can be purchased from any Auxiliary member. For more information, call the Willows Fire Department at 530-934-3323.
Senior Flu and COVID Booster Clinic
Thursday – Friday
Glenn County Public Health, in collaboration with Northern Valley Indian Health, will host two senior clinics offering the seasonal influenza vaccine and both Moderna and Pfizer Bivalent COVID-19 booster vaccines. The first clinic will be held Thursday at the Willows Senior Nutrition Center, 556 East Sycamore Street, Willows, from 8:30-11 a.m. The second clinic will be held Friday at the Orland Senior Nutrition Center, 19 Walker Street, Orland, from 8:30-11 a.m. The clinics will be walk-in only and no appointments are needed. For more information, contact the Glenn County Public Health Department at 530-934-6588 or 1-800-655-5418 or visit www.countyofglenn.net/publichealth.
ARPA Funds Outreach meeting
Thursday
Glenn County officials will hold an outreach meeting to gather input from the community about how to allocate the remaining American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) at the Orland Success Square Conference Center, 131 E. Walker Street, Orland, starting at 6 p.m. During the meeting, officials will provide funding information, eligible expenses and information about the online survey being conducted to gather additional input. At this time, there are $2,473,397 in funds that remain unallocated.
Vintage Country Flea Market
Saturday
A Vintage Country Flea Market will be held at 525 W Sycamore Street, Willows, from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. The flea market will feature an assortment of items including antiques, vintage, primitive, Architectural, Fashion, Jewelry and garden, all upcycled, recycled, repurposed and refurbished.
Fall Festival
Saturday
The Sierra Nevada Cheese Company will host their first fall festival at their facility, 6530 County Road 39, Willows, from 1-6 p.m. The event will include a vendor faire with cheese tastings, food, beer, wine, live music, a petting zoo, and more. For more information, call 530-934-8660 or visit www.sierranevadacheese.com.
Board of Supervisors meeting
Tuesday, October 18
The Glenn County Board of Supervisors will hold a meeting at Willows Memorial Hall, 525 W. Sycamore Street, Willows, starting at 9 a.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.countyofglenn.net.
Orland City Council meeting
Tuesday, October 18
The Orland City Council will meet at the Carnegie Center, 912 Third Street, Orland, starting at 6:00 p.m. For more information or to submit a public comment, email jwackerman@cityoforland.com.
Community Flu and COVID Booster Clinic
Tuesday, October 18
Glenn County Public Health, in collaboration with Northern Valley Indian Health, will host a community clinic offering the seasonal influenza vaccine and both Moderna and Pfizer Bivalent COVID-19 booster vaccines at Willows Memorial Hall, 525 West Sycamore Street, Willows, from 2-5:30 p.m. The clinic will be walk-in only and no appointments are needed. For more information, contact the Glenn County Public Health Department at 530-934-6588 or 1-800-655-5418 or visit www.countyofglenn.net/publichealth.
ARPA Funds Outreach meeting
Tuesday, October 18
Glenn County officials will hold an outreach meeting to gather input from the community about how to allocate the remaining American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) at the Hamilton City High School Library, 620 Canal Street, Hamilton City, starting at 6 p.m. During the meeting, officials will provide funding information, eligible expenses and information about the online survey being conducted to gather additional input. At this time, there are $2,473,397 in funds that remain unallocated.