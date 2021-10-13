We hope you find this calendar of local events helpful. You can help by notifying us of any events that should be listed for the general public. Email us at ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com. Please make sure to provide contact information. Thanks!
Wildfire Safety Webinar
Today
POSTPONED: PG&E’s Wildfire Safety Webinar has been postponed due to forecasted severe weather and Public Safety Power Shutoffs in and around the area. For more information, visit www.pge.com/firesafetywebinars.
Colusa Subbasin Virtual Public Meeting
Today
The Colusa Groundwater Authority (CGA) and the Glenn Groundwater Authority (GGA) will host a virtual public meetings to discuss the Public Draft Colusa Subbasin Groundwater Sustainability Plan from 1-3:30 p.m. To join the meeting, visit https://tinyurl.com/ancuxn48 and enter meeting ID: 822 8763 1584 and passcode: 877000. The meeting can also be accessed via teleconference by calling 1-669-900-6833. For more information, visit https://colusagroundwater.org or https://tinyurl.com/f6mym8pj.
Colusa Subbasin Public Meeting
Friday
The Colusa Groundwater Authority (CGA) and the Glenn Groundwater Authority (GGA) will host an in-person public meetings to discuss the Public Draft Colusa Subbasin Groundwater Sustainability Plan at the Sites Project Authority office, 122 Old Highway 99W, Maxwell, from 5:30-8 p.m. For more information, visit https://colusagroundwater.org or https://tinyurl.com/f6mym8pj.
Vintage Country Flea Market
Saturday
A Vintage Country Flea Market will be held at 525 W Sycamore Street, Willows, from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. The flea market will feature an assortment of items including antiques, vintage, primitive, Architectural, Fashion, Jewelry and garden, all upcycled, recycled, repurposed and refurbished.
Orland City Council meeting
Tuesday, October 19
The Orland City Council will meet at the Carnegie Center, 912 Third Street, Orland, starting at 6:00 p.m. For more information or to submit a public comment, email jwackerman@cityoforland.com.
Digital Bootcamp
Tuesday, October 19
Butte College Small Business Development Center will host a four-week online marketing webinar series entitled “Digital Bootcamp,”to teach people how to build a business that focuses on providing great customer experience, how to leverage different online platforms to get more sales, and how to identify the right metrics to track for business success. The four-part series will be held on Tuesdays from Oct. 5-26 from 1:00pm to 2:30pm. For more information or to register, visit https://tinyurl.com/z6j6tyd4.