We hope you find this calendar of local events helpful. You can help by notifying us of any events that should be listed for the general public. Email us at ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com. Please make sure to provide contact information. Thanks!
Are you in a club or organization that meets regularly? We can include that as well… let us know.
Free Drive-By PPE Giveaway
Thursday
The Orland Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting a free Drive-By PPE Giveaway from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at 1165 Hoff Way, Orland. People can pick up masks, sanitizer and signage for their business. Chamber members and nonmembers are welcome while supplies last.
Orland Planning Commission meeting
Thursday
The Orland Planning Commission will meet at 5:30 p.m. To participate in the meeting, call 1-669-900-9128 – the webinar ID is 815 2836 9905. For more information on how to access the meeting or view the agenda, visit www.cityoforland.com.
Community Flu Vaccine Clinic
Wednesday, Oct. 21
Glenn County Public Health, in collaboration with LabCorp Employer Services, is offering two free community flu vaccine clinics for those 18 years and older. The first will be on Wednesday, Oct. 21, from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. at the Glenn County Office of Education, conference room, 311 S Villa Ave., Willows. The clinics are walk-in, no appointment necessary. COVID-19 precautions will be in place, including requiring the use of facial coverings.