Community Flu Vaccination Drive-Thru Clinic
Thursday
Glenn County Public Health, in collaboration with Northern Valley Indian Health, will host a drive-thru community clinic offering the seasonal influenza vaccine at the Glenn County Fairgrounds, 221 East Yolo Street, Orland, from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. The clinic will be walk-in only and no appointments are needed. For more information, contact the Glenn County Public Health Department at 530-934-6588 or 1-800-655-5418 or visit www.countyofglenn.net/publichealth.
VFW Blood Drive
Thursday
The Willows VFW Auxiliary Blood Drive will take place at Veterans Memorial Hall, 525 W. Sycamore Street, Willows, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Appointments are encouraged. For more information or to make an appointment, call Vitalant at 893-5433 or www.visit donor.vitalant.org.
Community Flu and COVID Booster Clinic
Friday
Glenn County Public Health, in collaboration with Northern Valley Indian Health, will host a community clinic offering the seasonal influenza vaccine and both Moderna and Pfizer Bivalent COVID-19 booster vaccines at Orland Memorial Hall, 320 Third Street, Orland, from 2-5:30 p.m. The clinic will be walk-in only and no appointments are needed. For more information, contact the Glenn County Public Health Department at 530-934-6588 or 1-800-655-5418 or visit www.countyofglenn.net/publichealth.
BBQ Rib Cook-Off
Saturday
The Orland area Chamber of Commerce will host a barbecue rib cook off at Library Park, 920 Fourth Street, Orland, from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. The event will feature rib tastings, local artisans, music, food trucks and brews. For more information or to become a contestant or vendor, call the Orland area Chamber of Commerce at 530-366-8725.