Bottled Water Distribution
Today
Glenn County will be hosting a bottled water distribution event for those impacted by dry wells resulting from the drought from 4-6 p.m. at the Orland Fire Department, 810 Fifth St., Orland. It’s required that those who participate are residents of Glenn County and that those residents complete a Glenn County Dry Well report. The distribution is being coordinated by the Glenn County Sheriff’s Office – Office of Emergency Services with assistance from the Volunteers In Partnership with the Sheriff and Orland Volunteers in Police Service. For more information or to fill out a Glenn County Dry Well report, visit www.countyofglenn.net/Drought.
Willows VFW Auxiliary Blood Drive
Thursday
The Willows VFW Auxiliary Blood Drive will take place at Veterans Memorial Hall, 525 W. Sycamore Street, Willows, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Facial coverings are required to donate if a person is not fully vaccinated and appointments are encouraged to accommodate social distancing. To make an appointment, call Vitalant at 893-5433 or visit donor.vitalant.org.
Halloween Crafternoon
Thursday
The Orland Free Library will host a Halloween Crafternoon event for children of all ages, from 3:30-5 p.m. The library is located 333 Mill Street, Orland. For more information, call 865-1640.
Pumpkin Carving event
Friday
A pumpkin carving event will be held at 220 Walker Street, Orland, from 3-7 p.m. Pumpkins and carving tools will be provided in addition to snacks, drinks, music and candy. There will also be a raffle for an outdoor theater set.
Casino Night Fundraiser
Saturday
The Willows Chamber of Commerce will host a Casino Night and Silent Auction fundraiser at the Willows Elk Lodge, 150 S. Shasta Street, Willows. Dinner catered by old Number 9 BBQ will be served at 5:30 p.m. and the gaming will begin at 7 p.m. Tickets cost $75 per person. All proceeds will go towards Chamber of Commerce holiday activities. For more information or to purchase tickets, call Eric at 530-330-9190 or Tony at 530-521-2530.
St. Dominic's Catholic Church Fall Festival
Sunday
The St. Dominic's Catholic Church Fall Festival will be held at 822 A Street, Orland, from 11 a.m until 5 p.m. The event will include food, music, games and a raffle throughout the day.
Digital Bootcamp
Tuesday, October 26
Butte College Small Business Development Center will host a four-week online marketing webinar series entitled “Digital Bootcamp,”to teach people how to build a business that focuses on providing great customer experience, how to leverage different online platforms to get more sales, and how to identify the right metrics to track for business success. The four-part series will be held on Tuesdays from Oct. 5-26 from 1:00pm to 2:30pm. For more information or to register, visit https://tinyurl.com/z6j6tyd4.
Willows City Council meeting
Tuesday, October 26
The Willows City Council will meet at Willows City Hall, 201 N. Lassen Street, Willows, starting at 7 p.m. For more information or to submit a public comment, contact Tara Rustenhoven at 934-7402.