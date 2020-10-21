We hope you find this calendar of local events helpful. You can help by notifying us of any events that should be listed for the general public. Email us at ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com. Please make sure to provide contact information. Thanks!
Community Flu Vaccine Clinic
Today
CANCELED: Glenn County Public Health has canceled the community flu vaccine clinics scheduled for today (Wednesday) and Thursday due to unforeseeable circumstances. They intend to reschedule the clinics once the state contract is in place with LabCorp Employer Services.
Public Health is continuing to offer appointment-based, drive-up clinics in Willows on Thursdays. For more information, contact Glenn County Public Health at 934-6588 or visit www.countyofglenn.net and select “Public Health.”
Willows Planning Commission meeting
Today
The Willows Planning Commission will meet at 7 p.m. To call into the meeting, dial 605-313-5611 and the access number is 404150. For more information on how to access the meeting or to view the agenda, visit www.cityofwillows.org.
Willows VFW Auxiliary Blood Drive
Thursday
The Willows Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary Blood Drive, through Vitalant, will be from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Hall, 525 W Sycamore St., Willows. Facial coverings are required. Appointments are encouraged to accommodate for social distancing. To make an appointment, call 893-5433.
Orland Community Blood Drive
Thursday
The Orland Community Blood Drive, through Vitalant, will be from 2-6 p.m. at the Federated Church of Orland in the social hall, 709 First St., Orland. Facial coverings are required and it’s advised that people make appointments to accommodate social distancing. To make an appointment, call 893-5433.
Orland Moose Lodge corned beef & cabbage dinner
Saturday
The Orland Moose Lodge will host a corned beef and cabbage dinner from 6-8 p.m. The dinner will feature corned beef and cabbage, potatoes, mixed vegetables and a roll. There will be options for in-house diners and curbside takeout. The cost is $14 per dinner. Proceeds help to support Mooseheart and Moosehaven children’s charities. For more information, call 865-3804.