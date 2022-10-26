We hope you find this calendar of local events helpful. You can help by notifying us of any events that should be listed for the general public. Email us at ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com. Please make sure to provide contact information. Thanks!
Household Hazardous Waste Collection event
Saturday
A household hazardous waste collection event, funded through a grant from CalRecycle, will be held in the HHW Building at the Glenn County Transfer Station, 5700 County Road 33, Artois, from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. Household hazardous waste items, including antifreeze, batteries, cleaners, pesticides and fertilizers and paint, will be collected, up to 125 pounds or 15 gallons per household. Proof of residency is required and items will be collected on a first come, first served basis. For more information, contact Glenn County Public Works at 530-934-6530.
Board of Supervisors meeting
Tuesday, November 1
The Glenn County Board of Supervisors will hold a meeting at Willows Memorial Hall, 525 W. Sycamore Street, Willows, starting at 9 a.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.countyofglenn.net.
Orland City Council meeting
Tuesday, November 1
The Orland City Council will meet at the Carnegie Center, 912 Third Street, Orland, starting at 6:30 p.m. For more information or to submit a public comment, email City Clerk Jennifer Schmitke at jtschmitke@cityoforland.com or visit https://www.cityoforland.com/minutes-agendas/.