Orland Community Blood Drive
Thursday
The Orland Community Blood Drive will take place at the Federated Church of Orland Society Hall, 709 First Street, Orland, from 2-6 p.m. Facial coverings are required to donate if a person is not fully vaccinated and appointments are encouraged to accommodate social distancing. To make an appointment, call Vitalant at 893-5433 or visit donor.vitalant.org.
GCOE Trick-or-Treat Drive-Thru
Friday
The Glenn County Office of Education Success One! Charter School and Glenn Adult Program will host two Trick-or-Treat Drive-Thru events. The first will be held at 451 S Villa Avenue, Willows, from 2-3:30 p.m. The second will be held at 129 E Walker Street, Orland, from 4-5:30 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to wear costumes and will receive goodies while supplies last.
Haunt on the Grange
Saturday
A “Haunt on the Grange” event will be held at Jacinto Grange, 7254 County Road 39, Willows, from 4:30-8 p.m. The event will include food, a truck-or-treat, games and a haunted house. For more information or to become a volunteer, call 787-2295 or 216-6787.
Orland City Council meeting
Tuesday, November 2
The Orland City Council will meet at the Carnegie Center, 912 Third Street, Orland, starting at 6:00 p.m. For more information or to submit a public comment, email jwackerman@cityoforland.com.
Board of Supervisors meeting
Tuesday, November 2
The Glenn County Board of Supervisors are scheduled to meet at 9 a.m. For more information on how to join the meeting or to view the agenda, visit www.countyofglenn.net/government/minutes-agendas.