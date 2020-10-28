We hope you find this calendar of local events helpful. You can help by notifying us of any events that should be listed for the general public. Email us at ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com. Please make sure to provide contact information. Thanks!
Glenn Medical Center Drive-Through Trunk-or-Treat
Friday
Glenn Medical Center is hosting a drive-through trunk-or-treat event from 3:30-5:30 p.m. from Wood Street, south on Enright to Glenn Family Medical Group, 130 N Enright.
Trick-or-Treat event
Friday
There will be a trick-or-treat event at will be from 5-9 p.m. at The Meadows, 6791 County Road 39, Willows. The Sober Grad committee will have hot cocoa and cider for sale. This is an open-air event and all ages are welcome.
Jacinto Grange Halloween Celebration
Saturday
The Jacinto Grange, on County Road 39, will host a Halloween Celebration from 4:30-8 p.m. Trunk or treat will be taking place from 4:30-6:30 p.m., games will be from 4:30-7:30 p.m. and the haunted house will be open from 5:30-8 p.m. For more information, call 216-6787.
Halloween Tailgate and Treat
Saturday
Farmers Brewing Co. will host a Tailgate and Treat event from 2-5 p.m. at 880 County Road WW, Princeton. People can dress up for an event for the whole family. For more information, call 982-2016.
Election Day
Tuesday, Nov. 3
The Nov. 3 General Election is on Tuesday, Nov. 3. Voters can return their ballots by mail, in a secure drop box locations or in-person to a Voter Assistance Center.
The Voter Assistance Centers are open Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m.-4 p.m.; Monday, Nov. 2, from 8 a.m.-5 p.m.; and on Election Day (Tuesday, Nov. 3) from 7 a.m.-8 p.m. Here's where they're located:
– Glenn County Elections Department, 516 W Sycamore St., second floor, Willows.
– Glenn Success Square Conference Center, 131 E Walker St., Orland.
Drop boxes are open 24 hours a day, but close at 8 p.m. on Election Day. Here's where they're located:
– Curbside, Glenn County Elections Office, 516 W Sycamore St., Willows.
– Curbside, Orland City Hall, 815 Fourth St., Orland.
For more information, visit www.countyofglenn.net/dept/elections.