Willows City Council meeting
Tuesday, October 11
The Willows City Council will meet at Willows City Hall, 201 N. Lassen Street, Willows, starting at 7 p.m. For more information or to submit a public comment, contact Tara Rustenhoven at 934-7402.
ARPA Funds Outreach meeting
Tuesday, October 11
Glenn County officials will hold an outreach meeting to gather input from the community about how to allocate the remaining American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) at Willows Memorial Hall, 525 W. Sycamore Street, Willows, starting at 6 p.m. During the meeting, officials will provide funding information, eligible expenses and information about the online survey being conducted to gather additional input. At this time, there are $2,473,397 in funds that remain unallocated.
Orland Town Hall meeting
Tuesday, October 11
The Glenn County Business Association will host a town hall meeting at Carnegie Hall, 912 Third Street, Orland, from 6-8 p.m. Local officials and city council candidates will discuss Orland-based community issues at the event, which is free and open to the public. For more information, call 530-777-4222.