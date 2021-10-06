We hope you find this calendar of local events helpful. You can help by notifying us of any events that should be listed for the general public. Email us at ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com. Please make sure to provide contact information. Thanks!
Are you in a club or organization that meets regularly? We can include that as well… let us know.
Bottled Water Distribution
Today
Glenn County will be hosting a bottled water distribution event for those impacted by dry wells resulting from the drought from 4-6 p.m. at the Orland Fire Department, 810 Fifth St., Orland. It’s required that those who participate are residents of Glenn County and that those residents complete a Glenn County Dry Well report. The distribution is being coordinated by the Glenn County Sheriff’s Office – Office of Emergency Services with assistance from the Volunteers In Partnership with the Sheriff and Orland Volunteers in Police Service. For more information or to fill out a Glenn County Dry Well report, visit www.countyofglenn.net/Drought.
Drive-Thru Lasagna Dinner
Today
The Willows Fire Auxiliary will host a drive-thru lasagna dinner at 445 S Butte Street, Willows, from 4-7 p.m. The menu is lasagna, salad, garlic bread and a dessert. Tickets are $10 each and are pre-sale only, available to purchase from any Willows Fire Auxiliary member.
Digital Bootcamp
Tuesday, October 12
Butte College Small Business Development Center will host a four-week online marketing webinar series entitled “Digital Bootcamp,”to teach people how to build a business that focuses on providing great customer experience, how to leverage different online platforms to get more sales, and how to identify the right metrics to track for business success. The four-part series will be held on Tuesdays from Oct. 5-26 from 1:00pm to 2:30pm. For more information or to register, visit https://tinyurl.com/z6j6tyd4.