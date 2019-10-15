Community flu vaccine clinic
Today
Glenn County Public Health is hosting three community flu vaccine clinics and the last one will be from 3 p.m.-6 p.m. at Willows Memorial Hall, 525 W Sycamore St., Willows. The clinics will provide free influenza vaccines to all people over the age of 6 months. For more information, contact Glenn County Public Health at 934-6588 or visit www.countyofglenn.net and select “Public Health.”
Explorers Faire
Today
Explorers Faire, a free family event for students in grades kindergarten through eighth grade, will be from 5 p.m.-7:30 p.m. at the Silver Dollar Fairgrounds in Chico. The event aims to bring awareness in STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art and math) careers. There will be hands-on booths from local businesses, industry and education, raffles and food trucks. The first 300 attendees of the evening will receive a $6 food voucher for the food trucks on site. The event is hosted by the Glenn County Office of Education, Butte County Officer of Education, the Butte-Glenn Community College District and the Butte-Glenn Career Pathways Consortium.
Fall Book Sale in Orland
Thursday-Friday-Saturday
The Friends of the Orland Free Library will host a book sale on Thursday from 11 a.m.-5:30 p.m., Friday from 11 a.m.-5:30 p.m. and Saturday from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Orland Free Library community room, 333 Mill St., Orland. The fundraiser will benefit a variety of library programs and services. Saturday will feature a $2 bag sale.
Fundraiser for Wreaths Across America
Thursday
Mar-Val, 517 S Tehama St., Willows, will host a fundraiser dinner for the Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary 1770 Wreaths Across America from 5 p.m.-6:30 p.m. or while supplies last. Dinner will feature tri-tip, salad, garlic bread, bottled water and a cupcake. The suggested donation is $5.
Antique Truck Show & BBQ
Friday-Saturday
The Antique Truck Show & BBQ, Jerry Porter Memorial Show, by the American Truck Historical Society – Northern California Chapter, will be at 7061 County Road 24, Orland. Friday will feature a bonfire and dinner from 3 p.m.-7 p.m., the cost is $7. Saturday will feature breakfast from 7:30 a.m.-10:30 a.m. (price to be determined) and barbecue at 1:30 p.m., which costs $20 for adults and $12 for children ages 6-12. There will also be a raffle and ice cream social. Admission is free. Advance RSVP for the Saturday dinner is recommended as there are limited tickets at the door. For more information, call Bill Irvin at 624-0148.
Love Ride
Saturday
The Love Ride will be at the Victory in Christ Community Church, 615 A St., Orland, with registration beginning at 10 a.m. and the ride at 11 a.m. It will feature a toy run, food drive and spaghetti feed. The ride will be in memory of Bob Pasero, who died last year. He served as a police officer in Orland and then as chief of police from 2004 until his retirement in 2010. The event aims to help needy children, the Orland Food Pantry and the Senior Nutrition Program. To enter, it’s asked that people bring one new, unwrapped toy, one nonperishable food item and $10 per person. The event is hosted by the Victory in Christ Community Church and Orland Patriots. All toys, nonperishable food items and proceeds remain in the Orland area. For more information, call Ron Campbell at 624-4508 or email rrcampbell48@gmail.com.
Orland Oktoberfest
Saturday
Orland Oktoberfest will be in downtown Orland from 3 p.m.-10 p.m. The event will feature live music acts, food truck, local artisan vendors and beer from Lagunitas, Sierra Nevada Brewing, Farmers Brewing and Secret Trail Brewing. There will be a variety of activities at the event. Presale VIP tickets are $20 and available at East Coast Pub & Grill, 426 Walker St., Orland, or will be $25 at the door. VIP tickets include three pints of beer and a brat. General admission is free. The event is rain or shine.