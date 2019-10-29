Willows FFA Tri-Tip Sale order deadline
Today
Willows Future Farmers of America is hosting their annual tri-tip sale and the deadline is on Wednesday, Oct. 30. People can order by calling 934-6611 ext. 7017. Orders will be delivered between 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Nov. 1. The tri-tip meal, including a sandwich and chips, costs $10. All proceeds go to the Willows FFA chapter as a fundraiser to help members attend leadership conferences.
Glenn Medical Center Halloween Festival
Thursday
Glenn Medical Center, 1133 W Sycamore St., Willows, will host their Halloween Festival. There will be quiet accommodations made for special needs trick or treaters from 2:30 p.m.-3:30 p.m. Trick or treating will be open for everyone else from 3:30 p.m.-5 p.m. There will be games, food, face painting and candy.
Spook Train
Thursday
The Spook Train will be chugging through the Glenn County Fairgrounds on Halloween. Train rides start at 5:30 p.m. and end at 9:30 p.m. Tickets cost $4, kids 2 and under are free. Train rides will be canceled for safety reasons if it rains.
Kiwanis Club Halloween Event
Thursday
The Orland Kiwanis Club will host their Halloween event in the Whitsett Cook building. The event will start at 6 p.m. at the post office and continue to the Glenn County Fairgrounds. The Kiwanis Kids Carnival will be in the Whitsett Cook Building – where there will be games, candy, entertainment and refreshments. The parade will be canceled if it rains, but indoor activities will continue.
SWEEP workshop
Friday
Local Resource Conservation Districts are hosting workshops on the State Water Efficiency and Enhancement Program funding that local growers can apply for. The final of two workshops will be at the Glenn County Farm Bureau, 831 Fifth St., Orland. The workshops will offer an overview of the SWEEP grant process, instructions on how to apply, guidance on how to use the spreadsheet and calculators, tips on how to assembly a strong grant proposal and opportunities for one-on-one support. The application period will be open from Oct. 21 to Dec. 16. For more information on the workshop, contact Kandi Manhart at kandi@glenncountyrcd.org or Ritta Martin at ritta@glenncountyrcd.org.
Special presentation at the Orland Art Center
Friday
The Orland Art Center Gallery will host a special presentation by author and artist Rae Turnbull on her new book, “Home for Christmas,” beginning at 7 p.m. at the art center, 732 Fourth St., Orland. The book features Turnbull’s essays that appeared in her syndicated newspaper column during its 20-year run. The book also includes new essays. The presentation is the first introduction of the book and will include a signing at the end of the reading. For more information, call 988-5758 or visit www.orlandartcenter.com.
Willows Hat and Tea Society fundraiser
Saturday
The Willows Hat and Tea Society is hosting the Shop with a Hero annual high tea fundraiser beginning at noon at the Glenn County Senior Center, 556 E Sycamore St., Willows. Tickets cost $35 prior to the event or $45 at the door. Tickets can be purchased at the NorCal Shoppers, 134 W Sycamore St., Willows, or by calling 616-8638. Money goes to local students participating in the Shop with a Hero program – so students can win a $100 Walmart gift card and shop with a local hero, such as a veteran or first responder. There will be tea, door prizes, raffle and silent auction.
Play bingo to benefit the humane society
Saturday
Orland Town and Country Humane Society will host their monthly bingo fundraiser at the Glenn County Fairgrounds, Wool Building, 221 E Yolo St., Orland. Doors open at 6 p.m. and will start at 7 p.m. There will be prizes, raffles and snacks. For more information, visit the Orland Town & Country Humane Society Facebook page.