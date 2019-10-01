Clean Air Day – take Glenn Ride for free
Today
In honor of California Clean Air Day, Glenn Ride is offering free rides – sponsored by the Glenn County Air Pollution Control District – today (Oct. 2) only. For more information on Glenn County Air Pollution District, call 934-6500 or email apcd@countyofglenn.net. For more information on Glenn Ride, visit www.countyofglenn.net/dept/public-works/welcome.
‘Two Powerful Points of View’
Friday
The Orland Art Center will host an artist reception to open their next show, “Two Powerful Points of View,” from 3 p.m.-7 p.m. at the art center gallery, 732 Fourth St., Orland. Two artists will be showcased during the autumn show. Valerie Payne specializes in landscapes and introduces her new artistic approach – consisting of textured abstractions. Chuck Prudhomme captures the beauty and color of the outdoors in his works. The artists reception will feature food from the Fourth Street Cafe and music will be performed on the baby piano by Natalie Fox.
Orland Cleanup Day
Saturday
There will be an Orland Cleanup Day from 8 a.m.-noon at the Glenn County Fairgrounds. No tires, chemicals, paint, concrete or hazardous materials will be accepted.
Autumn Plant and Bake Sale
Saturday
Garden Gleanings will host a autumn plant and bake sale from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. The shop, located at 1822 Highway 45 in Glenn, will feature baked goods and a lunch by Country Morning Bakery. All plants will be on sale for 30 percent off. For more information or to make a special order, call 518-7357 or visit www.gardengleanings.com.
Harvest Baptist Church grand reopening
Sunday
The Harvest Baptist Church in Orland will be hosting a grand reopening event. A continental breakfast will be served around 10 a.m. with three services beginning shortly after – there will be an English service, Spanish service and children’s service. Lunch will also be provided after. There will be a free gift for all visiting families along with activities for kids. The church is located at 1202 Railroad Ave., Orland. For more information, visit www.hbcorland.org or call 988-3108.
Oktoberfest in Artois
Sunday
An Oktoberfest event will take place at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Sixth and Main streets, Artois, from 1 p.m.-5 p.m. It will feature brats, sauerkraut, German potato salad, German chocolate cake, hot mustard and Sierra Nevada beer (purchased separately). Eat while listening to live music or sitting in the community park. Tickets cost $25 for adults and $5 for children 12 years old and younger. Tickets must be purchased in advance, none will be sold at the door. Call Myrna Lohse at 934-5711, Harold von Bargen at 934-3613 or Laura Blevins at 865-3266.
Community flu vaccines clinics
Wednesday, Oct. 9
Glenn County Public Health is hosting three community flu vaccine clinics and the next one will be from 3 p.m.-6 p.m. at Hamilton City Elementary School, 277 Capay Ave., Hamilton City. The clinics will provide free influenza vaccines to all people over the age of 6 months. For more information, contact Glenn County Public Health at 934-6588 or visit www.countyofglenn.net and select “Public Health.”
Willows Fire Auxiliary Drive-Thru Lasagna Dinner
Wednesday, Oct. 9
The Willows Fire Auxiliary will host a Drive-Thru Lasagna Dinner from 4 p.m.-7 p.m. at the Willows Fire Station, 445 S Butte St., Willows. A $10 donation is requested. Presale tickets must be purchased. Dinner includes lasagna, garlic bread, salad and dinner.