Community flu vaccine clinics
Today
Glenn County Public Health is hosting three community flu vaccine clinics and the next one will be from 3 p.m.-6 p.m. at Hamilton City Elementary School, 277 Capay Ave., Hamilton City.. The clinics will provide free influenza vaccine to all people over the age of 6 months. For more information, contact Glenn County Public Health at 934-6588 or visit www.countyofglenn.net and select “Public Health.”
Virtual reality at the library
Fridays
The Orland Free Library is offering an opportunity for people to try its Vive virtual reality on Fridays from 4:30 p.m.-5:30 p.m. in the library’s meeting room, 333 Mill St., Orland. The library offers programs for people to choose from and all ages can participate – participants under 17 years old need parents’ permission. There’s a limit of 20 minutes per person per day. People can call ahead and reserve a time slot at 865-1640.
OktoBEEfest
Friday
Orland’s Bee City Committee will host the third annual OctoBEEfest from 6 p.m.-9 p.m. at The Hive Barn, on the corner of Highway 99 and 32, Orland. Live music will be performed by Lee Side Riders. There will be a raffle with prizes donated by local businesses, local culinary artist tasting and mead tasting. The Hive is also providing honey tasting and hor d’oeuvres. Tickets cost $35 each if purchased in advance or $40 at the door. Tickets are available through www.eventbrite.com or at Orland City Hall. Proceeds from the event support the development of Orland Queen Bee Capital branding and educational outreach regarding honey bee sustainability and all that it encompasses
Willows Fire Pancake Breakfast
Saturday
The Willows Fire Department is hosting their annual pancake breakfast from 7 a.m.-11 a.m. at the department, 445 S Butte St., Willows. People of all ages are invited to attend. Donations will be accepted – there is no set price – and people can dine in or carry out. The menu includes pancakes, sausage, eggs, milk, orange juice and coffee. All money raised will go toward the Willows Fire Public Education Program for equipment, stickers and brochures.
Scrapbooking and crafting supplies sale
Saturday
The Orland Women’s Improvement Club will host an estate sale of scrapbooking and crafting supplies and equipment from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. at the Glenn Success Square Conference Room, 131 E Walker St., Orland. All proceeds from the sale will stay in Glenn County to support a number of local charities and organizations. For more information, call Jackie Moranda at 519-9383.
Speaker at Orland Quilt Guild
Monday, Oct. 14
The Orland Quilt Guild will host guest speaker Patricia Knoechel from Quilt in a Day at 7 p.m. at the Federated Church, 709 First St., Orland. Knoechel will speak at the guild and demonstrate Quilt in a Day patterns. The public is invited to attend the free event. For more information, call Beth Camper at 865-3662.
Community flu vaccine clinics
Wednesday, Oct. 16
Glenn County Public Health is hosting three community flu vaccine clinics and the last one will be from 3 p.m.-6 p.m. at Willows Memorial Hall, 525 W Sycamore St., Willows. The clinics will provide free influenza vaccine to all people over the age of 6 months. For more information, contact Glenn County Public Health at 934-6588 or visit www.countyofglenn.net and select “Public Health.”