Housing Element Workshop
Today
The Glenn County Planning and Community Development Services Agency will host a Housing Element workshop to gather community input about local housing needs in the conference center at Glenn Success Square, 131 E. Walker Street, Orland, starting at 5 p.m. For more information, contact Mardy Thomas, Glenn County planning manager, at 934-6540 or email mthomas@countyofglenn.net.
Honeybee Discovery Center open
Friday
The Honeybee Discovery Center will be open to the public from 3 p.m.-7 p.m. at 501 Walker St., Orland. Admission is free, however, donations will be accepted. The center is planned to be open on the first Friday of every month. For more information, visit the Honeybee Discovery Center Facebook page.
Free Fishing Day
Saturday
The second of two yearly free fishing days offered by the California Department of Fish and Wildlife will be on Sept. 4. Anyone interested in trying their hand at fishing can do so without purchasing a fishing license. While anglers do not need a license, all fishing regulations, such as bag and size limits, gear restrictions, report card requirements, fishing hours and stream closures still remain in effect on these license-free days of fishing. For more information, visit https://www.wildlife.ca.gov/Licensing/Fishing/Free-Fishing-Days.
Willows Street Fair and Farmers Market
Tuesday, September 7
The final installment of this year’s Willows Street Fair and Farmers Market will take place from 5-8 p.m. on Butte and Sycamore streets in downtown Willows. There will be vendors, food and more. For more information, visit the Willows Street Fair Facebook page.
Orland City Council meeting
Tuesday, September 7
The Orland City Council will meet at the Carnegie Center, 912 Third Street, Orland starting at 6:00 p.m. For more information or to submit a public comment, email jwackerman@cityoforland.com.