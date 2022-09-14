We hope you find this calendar of local events helpful. You can help by notifying us of any events that should be listed for the general public. Email us at ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com. Please make sure to provide contact information. Thanks!
‘Basic of Bookkeeping’ workshop
Thursday
The Butte College Small Business Development Center (SBDC) will host a “Basics of Bookkeeping” workshop at the Butte College Glenn County Center, 1366 Cortina Drive, Orland, from 9-11 a.m. The workshop is free to attend but pre registration is required. For more information or to register, visit www.buttecollegesbdc.com/events/ or call 530-895-9017.
Laws and Paws Music Festival
Saturday
The Orland Police Department K-9 Unit will host the annual “Laws and Paws” music festival at the Glenn County Fairgrounds, 221 East Yolo Street, Orland, starting at 4 p.m. The event will feature food and drinks, a bounce house for kids, a 50/50 raffle, K-9 demonstrations and music by Shotgun Jefferson and special guests Off the Record. Admission costs $5 at the gate and all proceeds will benefit the Orland Police Department K-9 Unit. For more information, call 530-865-1616.
Glenn County Community-Wide Sale
Saturday
The Glenn County Business Association will host a Glenn County community-wide sale at various locations in Willows, including Jensen Park, Orland, Artois and Glenn from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. For more information or to become a vendor, contact Marlena Sparkman (Willows) at 530-616-8638 or Tiffany Schulps (Orland) at 530-354-3358.
Board of Supervisors meeting
Tuesday, September 20
The Glenn County Board of Supervisors will hold a meeting at Willows Memorial Hall, 525 W. Sycamore Street, Willows, starting at 9 a.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.countyofglenn.net.