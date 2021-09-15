We hope you find this calendar of local events helpful. You can help by notifying us of any events that should be listed for the general public. Email us at ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com. Please make sure to provide contact information. Thanks!
Willows Planning Commission meeting
Today
CANCELED: The Willows Planning Commission meeting has been canceled. The next meeting is scheduled to take place Oct. 20 in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 201 N. Lassen Street, Willows, starting at 7 p.m.
Book Sale
Thursday – Saturday
Friends of the Orland Free Library will host a fall book sale fundraiser in the community room at the Orland Free Library, 333 Mill Street, Orland, starting at 11 a.m.
ServSafe Food Safety Training and Certification workshop
Monday, September 20
Butte College Small Business Development Center will host a “ServSafe Food Safety Training and Certification” workshop at the Butte College Small Business Development Center, 22480 Notre Dame Boulevard, Chico, from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Registration costs $120 per person prepaid or $130 at the door with the ServSafe textbook or $80 prepaid and $90 at the door without a book. To register, visit https://tinyurl.com/c2dd4fkh. For more information, call 895-9017 or email konuwaso@butte.edu.
Mobile Vaccination Clinic
Tuesday, September 21
Northern Valley Indian Health will hold a mobile COVID-19 vaccination clinic at St. Monica’s Parish, 1129 W. Wood Street, Willows, from 3-5 p.m. Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccinations will be available. Appointments are appreciated but walk-ins are welcome. For more information, call 934-5431.
Orland City Council meeting
Tuesday, September 21
The Orland City Council will meet at the Carnegie Center, 912 Third Street, Orland starting at 6:00 p.m. For more information or to submit a public comment, email jwackerman@cityoforland.com.