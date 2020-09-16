We hope you find this calendar of local events helpful. You can help by notifying us of any events that should be listed for the general public. Email us at ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com. Please make sure to provide contact information. Thanks!
Orland Unified School District community meeting
Today
The Orland Unified School District will host a virtual community meeting regarding TK-6 waiver submissions and the long-term plan for reopening schools at 7 p.m. To join the meeting, visit https://orland-usd.zoom.us/j/89355749197.
Willows Planning Commission meeting
Today
CANCELED: The Willows Planning Commission meeting scheduled for today (Wednesday, Sept. 16) was canceled. The next regularly scheduled meeting is scheduled for Oct. 21 at 7 p.m.
Wreaths Across America fundraiser
Thursday
There will be a fundraiser for the Willows Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary 1770 Wreaths Across America program from 5-6:30 p.m. or while supplies last at Mar-Val, 517 S Tehama St., Willows. For a $6 donation, people will receive two beef enchiladas, rice, beans, water and a cookie. Meals will be take-out ready. It’s asked that people enter on the west side by the bakery.
Orland Planning Commission meeting
Thursday
The Orland Planning Commission will meet at 5:30 p.m. To join the meeting, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81528369905 or call 1-669-900-9128. The meeting ID is 815 2836 9905. Public comments can be sent to the city clerk at jwackerman@cityoforland.com or by calling 865-1601 by 5 p.m. the day of the meeting.