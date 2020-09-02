August Complex virtual community meeting
Today
Mendocino National Forest officials will host a virtual meeting via Facebook Live to discuss the current conditions of the August Complex fires and answer questions, starting at 7 p.m. To watch the meeting, visit www.facebook.com/MendocinoNF. The meeting can also be accessed by calling 888-844-9904 and entering 3096536#. For more information, call 487-4602 or email 2020.augustcomplex@firenet.gov.
SNWR Hunting webinar
Thursday
The Sacramento National Wildlife Refuge Complex will host an introductory webinar from 3-4 p.m. via Facebook Live to review all the National Wildlife Refuges covered by the Complex and the types of hunting permitted. For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/1469193106801509/.
Willows Unified School District board meeting
Thursday
The Willows Unified School District board will meet at 7 p.m. To join the virtual meeting, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/375117706?pwd=QXVDWGFVS2xwUGt1L2drWHA4RXJKZz09 – the meeting ID is 375 117 706 and the passcode is Y11M3K. People can also call 669-900-9128 and the passcode is 610939.
Free Fishing Day
Saturday
The second of two yearly free fishing days offered by the California Department of Fish and Wildlife will be on Sept. 5. Anyone interested in trying their hand at fishing can do so without purchasing a fishing license. While anglers do not need a license, all fishing regulations, such as bag and size limits, gear restrictions, report card requirements, fishing hours and stream closures still remain in effect on these license-free days of fishing. For more information, visit https://www.wildlife.ca.gov/Licensing/Fishing/Free-Fishing-Days.