Willows City Council candidate town hall
Thursday
The Glenn County Business Association will host a town hall meeting to provide residents an opportunity to learn more about the seven candidates running for seats on the Willows City Council in the upcoming election. The town hall will take place at the ARC Christian Center, 222 N. Butte Street, Willows, starting at 6 p.m. For more information, call 530-616-8638 or visit the Glenn County Business Association office at 134 West Sycamore Street, Willows.
Willows Community Cleanup Day
Saturday
The city of Willows will host a community cleanup day to collect household garbage, metal, furniture, mattresses, e-waste and appliances. Items can be dropped off at the Willows Wastewater Treatment Plant, 1600 S. Tehama Street, Willows, from 8 a.m. until noon. Those that attend must present valid identification and proof of residency at the time of dropoff and residents are responsible for unloading their own waste into the provided bins. Items that will not be collected include concrete, green waste and household hazardous waste. For more information, call 530-934-7041.
Taco Feed
Saturday
The annual Taco Feed will be held at Capay Joint Union Elementary School, 7504 Cutting Avenue, Orland, from 5-8 p.m. The all-you-can-eat tacos cost $10 for adults and $6 for kids. Children ages three and under are free. Tickets can be purchased at the door. To-go options are also available.
Willows City Council meeting
Tuesday, September 27
The Willows City Council will meet at Willows City Hall, 201 N. Lassen Street, Willows, starting at 7 p.m. For more information or to submit a public comment, contact Tara Rustenhoven at 934-7402.