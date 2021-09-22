We hope you find this calendar of local events helpful. You can help by notifying us of any events that should be listed for the general public. Email us at ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com. Please make sure to provide contact information. Thanks!
Mobile Vaccination Clinic
Today
Northern Valley Indian Health will hold a mobile COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Hamilton High School, 620 Canal Street, Hamilton City, from 3:30-6:30 p.m. Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccinations will be available. Appointments are appreciated but walk-ins are welcome. For more information, call 934-5431.
Bottled Water Distribution
Today
Glenn County will be hosting a bottled water distribution event for those impacted by dry wells resulting from the drought from 4-6 p.m. at the Orland Fire Department, 810 Fifth St., Orland. It’s required that those who participate are residents of Glenn County, that those residents complete a Glenn County Dry Well report and there is a limit of 10 cases per household. The distribution is being coordinated by the Glenn County Sheriff’s Office – Office of Emergency Services with assistance from the Volunteers In Partnership with the Sheriff and Orland Volunteers in Police Service. For more information or to fill out a Glenn County Dry Well report, visit www.countyofglenn.net/Drought.
Glenn County Community Wildfire Protection Plan stakeholders meeting
Thursday
The Glenn County Resource Conservation District will hold a stakeholder meeting to discuss the Glenn County Community Wildfire Protection Plan (CWPP) at the Elk Creek Volunteer Fire Department, County Road 306, Elk Creek, from 6-8 p.m. Heavy appetizers will be served. The meeting will begin with background information and an overview of the CWPP, followed by project updates and a roundtable discussion. To access a copy of the original Glenn County CWPP, visit www.glenncountyrcd.org. For more information, call Martin Spannaus, RCD Fuels Reduction and Fire Prevention Program Coordinator, at 934-4601 ext. 5 or email martin@glenncountyrcd.org.
‘CyberSecurity for Your Business’ webinar
Tuesday, September 28
The Butte College Small Business Development Center will host a free “CyberSecurity for Your Business” webinar via Zoom, from 9-10 a.m. The webinar will focus on various types of cyber- attacks, ways of protecting your small business from cyber threats, strategies and resources for developing and implementing cybersecurity plans and more. For more information or to register, call 895-9017, email konuwaso@butte.edu or visit https://tinyurl.com/6b76teav. Upon registration, a link to access the webinar will be emailed prior to the event.