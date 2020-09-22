We hope you find this calendar of local events helpful. You can help by notifying us of any events that should be listed for the general public. Email us at ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com. Please make sure to provide contact information. Thanks!
Glenn Groundwater Authority executive committee meeting
Today
CANCELED: The Glenn Groundwater Authority executive committee regular meeting has been canceled. The next regular meeting is scheduled for Nov. 25 at 1:30 p.m.
Child safety seat check-up event
Saturday
The Willows area California Highway Patrol will host a child safety seat check-up event from 9 a.m.-noon at the Glenn Success Square, 127 E Walker St., Orland. In collaboration with the Glenn County Health Department, certified technicians will be available to provide education on how to properly use car seats, booster seats and seatbelts for children. For more information, call the Willows CHP office at 934-5424.
Willows City Council candidates night
Wednesday, Sept. 30
The Willows Chamber of Commerce is hosting Meet the Candidates: Willows City Council at 5:30 p.m. on the front lawn of City Hall, 201 S Lassen St., Willows. This is an informal gathering, not a debate, where each candidate will share their thoughts in an opening statement and residents will be invited to ask questions. It’s asked that people who attend bring their own lawn chairs, wear a mask and practice social distancing. People can send questions for candidates to thewillowschamber@gmail.com – it’s asked that they be sent by Friday, Sept. 25. The event will also be broadcast on the Willows Chamber of Commerce Facebook page.