“Paid and guerilla marketing” workshop
Thursday
The Butte College Small Business Development Center (SBDC) will host a “Paid and guerilla marketing” workshop at the Butte College Glenn County Center, 1366 Cortina Drive, Orland, from 9-11 a.m. The workshop is free to attend but pre registration is required. For more information or to register, visit www.buttecollegesbdc.com/events/ or call 530-895-9017.
City Hall Crawl
Thursday
The Willows Chamber of Commerce will host a candidates’ night at the Willows Elk Lodge, 150 S. Shasta Street, Willows, from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Those that attend will have the opportunity to meet the local candidates and participate in a question and answer session. For more information, call 530-934-8150.
Orland Cleanup Day
Saturday
Residents of Orland can bring one truck load or trailer of household trash, appliances, electronics, bikes, old furniture or scrap metal to the the corner of Sixth and Colusa Streets, Oralnd, from 8 a.m. until noon. For more information, call 530-865-1600.
Oktoberfest
Sunday
St. Paul’s Lutheran Church will host an Oktoberfest event at Lutheran Hall, Sixth and Main streets, Artois, from 1-5 p.m. Homemade sauerkraut, hot German potato salad, mustard and German Chocolate Cake will be served during the event. There will also be bockwurst from Schwarz Sausage of San Francisco and beer, sold separately, from Sierra Nevada. Tickets cost $30 and must be purchased ahead of time. For more information or to purchase tickets, call Myrna Lohse at 530-934-5711, Harold von Bargen at 530-934-3613 or Laura Blevins at 530-865-3266.
Board of Supervisors meeting
Tuesday, October 4
The Glenn County Board of Supervisors will hold a meeting at Willows Memorial Hall, 525 W. Sycamore Street, Willows, starting at 9 a.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.countyofglenn.net.