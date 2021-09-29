We hope you find this calendar of local events helpful. You can help by notifying us of any events that should be listed for the general public. Email us at ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com. Please make sure to provide contact information. Thanks! Are you in a club or organization that meets regularly? We can include that as well… let us know.
Honeybee Discovery Center open
Friday
The Honeybee Discovery Center will be open to the public from 3 p.m.-7 p.m. at 501 Walker St., Orland. Admission is free, however, donations will be accepted. The center is planned to be open on the first Friday of every month. For more information, visit the Honeybee Discovery Center Facebook page.
NOTICE: Willows Chamber of Commerce closure
The Willows Chamber of Commerce office will be closed to the public Oct. 1-8 as they move to a new location. Normal business hours, which are Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., will resume at their new location, 103 S. Plumas Street, Willows, on Oct. 11.
Orland City Council meeting
Tuesday, October 5
The Orland City Council will meet at the Carnegie Center, 912 Third Street, Orland, starting at 6:00 p.m. For more information or to submit a public comment, email jwackerman@cityoforland.com.