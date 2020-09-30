We hope you find this calendar of local events helpful. You can help by notifying us of any events that should be listed for the general public. Email us at ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com. Please make sure to provide contact information. Thanks!
Willows Unified School District meeting
Thursday
The Willows Unified School District board will meet at 7 p.m. For more information on how to join the virtual meeting, visit www.willowsunified.org.
Orland Art Center Artists’ Reception
Friday
The Orland Art Center Gallery will host an artists reception from 3-7 p.m. at 732 Fourth St., Orland. The featured artists are Gyda Buelna, Sue Shuey and Linda Vanella. During the show and sale, from Oct. 2 through Nov. 21, the gallery will be open Tuesdays through Saturdays from 1-6 p.m. For more information, visit www.orlandartcenter.com.
Scavenger Hunt
Saturday
Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary 1770 will host a “Family Fun Scavenger Hunt” from 9 a.m.-noon. The hunt will start and end at the Mar-Val Food Store parking lot, 517 S Tehama St., Willows. Teams will be challenged to complete tasks while social distancing to be entered to win prizes. People who register early will be entered into an “early bird” drawing. For an entry form, email smcooper032490@gmail.com.
Adopt-a-Soldier boxes fundraiser
Saturday
There will be a fundraiser for the Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary 1770 Adopt-a-Soldier project from 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. at Mar-Val Food Store, 517 S Tehama St., Willows. For a $4 donation, people will receive a hot dog, chips and a drink.