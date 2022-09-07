We hope you find this calendar of local events helpful. You can help by notifying us of any events that should be listed for the general public. Email us at ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com. Please make sure to provide contact information. Thanks!
‘Thriving at all ages’ ice cream social
Thursday
Glenn County Suicide Prevention and Substance Use Recovery, SPEAKS and Recovery Happens will host a “Thriving at all ages” ice cream social at Library Park, 920 Fourth Street, Orland, from 2-6 p.m. The Event will include a raffle, local resources, speakers, a cake walk, ice cream sundaes and more. Those that bring their own reusable will receive one extra raffle ticket. For more information, call Francis Cuny at 530-865-6459.
Tehama-Glenn Fire Safe Council meeting
Thursday
The Tehama-Glenn Fire Safe Council will hold a meeting at the Glenn County Farm Bureau, 831 Fifth Street, Orland, starting at 1 p.m. The meeting will also be accessible via Zoom. Those that attend in person are asked not to park in front of Ace Hardware. For more information, visit www.glenncountyrcd.org/tehama-glenn-fire-safe-council.
Honeybee Discovery Center open
Friday – Saturday
The Honeybee Discovery Center will be open to the public on Friday from 3-6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. at 501 Walker St., Orland. Admission is free, however, donations will be accepted. The center is planned to be open on the first Friday of every month. For more information, visit the Honeybee Discovery Center Facebook page.
VFW Gun Show
Saturday – Sunday
The Willows Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1770 will host a gun show at Memorial Hall, 525 W. Sycamore Street, Willows, from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. General admission costs $7 and children ages 12 and under are free. Those 17 years of age or younger must be accompanied by an adult to attend. In addition to the gun show, there will also be a raffle held each day. For more information, call 530-934-6524 or email vfwpost1770@yahoo.com.
Willows City Council meeting
Tuesday, September 13
The Willows City Council will meet at Willows City Hall, 201 N. Lassen Street, Willows, starting at 7 p.m. For more information or to submit a public comment, contact Tara Rustenhoven at 934-7402.