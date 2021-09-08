We hope you find this calendar of local events helpful. You can help by notifying us of any events that should be listed for the general public. Email us at ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com. Please make sure to provide contact information. Thanks!
Mobile Vaccination Clinic
Today
Northern Valley Indian Health will hold a mobile COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Hamilton High School, 620 Canal Street, Hamilton City, from 3:30-6:30 p.m. Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccinations will be available. Appointments are appreciated but walk-ins are welcome. For more information, call 934-5431.
Bottled Water Distribution
Today
Glenn County will be hosting a bottled water distribution event for those impacted by dry wells resulting from the drought from 4-6 p.m. at the Orland Fire Department, 810 Fifth St., Orland. It’s required that those who participate are residents of Glenn County, that those residents complete a Glenn County Dry Well report and there is a limit of 10 cases per household. The distribution is being coordinated by the Glenn County Sheriff’s Office – Office of Emergency Services with assistance from the Volunteers In Partnership with the Sheriff and Orland Volunteers in Police Service. For more information or to fill out a Glenn County Dry Well report, visit www.countyofglenn.net/Drought.
Annual World Suicide Prevention Day event
Thursday
Glenn County Behavioural Health will host an “Annual World Suicide Prevention Day and Recovery Happens” event at Library Park, 333 Mill Street, Orland , from 3-6 p.m. to increase awareness about suicide, mental health and substance use recovery. The event is free to attend and will include guest speakers, education, local resources, activities, a cake walk, a recovery countdown and a candlelight ceremony. For more information, call 934-6582.
Cars and Caffeine
Saturday
Carte Blanche will host its monthly Cars and Caffeine event from 7:30-11 a.m. at 201 W Sycamore St., Willows. There are no entry fees to participate. Street parking will be available and people are invited to bring their classic, race or pride and joy cars. For more information, visit the Cars and Caffeine Facebook event listing.
VFW ‘Never Forget’ Memorial
Saturday
The Veterans of Foiegn Wars will host a “Never Forget” memorial for those lost in the 9/11 attacks 20 years ago. The ceremony will take place on the steps at the Willows Veterans Memorial Hall, 525 W Sycamore Street, Willows, starting at 7:30 p.m. and will be followed by an ice cream social.