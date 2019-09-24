Community Flu Vaccine Clinic
Today
Glenn County Public Health is hosting three community flu vaccine clinics and the first will be from 3 p.m.-6 p.m. at Orland Memorial Hall, 320 Third St., Orland. The clinics will provide free influenza vaccine to all people over the age of 6 months. For more information, contact Glenn County Public Health at 934-6588 or visit www.countyofglenn.net and select “Public Health.”
Circus Royal Spectacular
Thursday-Friday-Saturday-Sunday-Monday
The Circus Royal Spectacular will take place Thursday through Monday at 255 N Tehama St., Willows. On Thursday and Friday, the show will begin at 7:30 p.m.; on Saturday and Sunday, it will be at 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; and Monday it will be at 7:30 p.m.
Comedian Jay Pharoah
Friday
Comedian Jay Pharoah will perform at Colusa Casino Resort, located at 3770 Highway 45, starting at 8 p.m. Pharoah was a featured player on “Saturday Night Live” from 2010-2016 and is known for his many celebrity impressions including Barack Obama, Will Smith, Jay-Z, 50 Cent, Eddie Murphy, Charlie Murphy, Chris Rock, Kanye West, Stephen A. Smith, Peter Dinklage and Denzel Washington. Tickets cost $30 and can be purchased on the Colusa Casino Resort website. Tables for six can also be reserved for $250. Guests must be 21 years of age or older to attend. For more information, contact Colusa Casino Resort at 458-8844.
Glenn County Fight For a Cure 5K Fun Run/Walk
Saturday
The Glenn County Fight For a Cure 5K Fun Run/Walk will be at Sycamore Park in Willows. Check in will be at 8 a.m., ceremony at 9 a.m. and the run/walk will begin at around 9:20 a.m. The event is a fundraiser for the American Cancer Society. Registration costs $25 for adults and $10 for youth. Register online at main.acsevents.org/GlennCountyFightForACure5k.
Senior flu vaccine clinics
Tuesday, Oct. 1 and Wednesday, Oct. 2
Glenn County Public Health is hosting two senior flu vaccine clinics and the first will be on Tuesday, Oct. 1, from 9 a.m.-noon at Willows Senior Nutrition Center, 566 E Sycamore St., Willows. The other will be on Wednesday, Oct. 2, from 9 a.m.-noon at the Orland Senior Nutrition Center, 19 Walker St., Orland. For more information, contact Glenn County Public Health at 934-6588 or visit www.countyofglenn.net and select “Public Health.”