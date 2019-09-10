9/11 Remembrance Candlelight Vigil
Today
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary 1770 will host a candlelight vigil to honor and remember Patriot Day at Willows Memorial Hall, 525 W Sycamore St. beginning at 7 p.m. The winners of the VFW’s classroom American flag art contest will also be announced at the ceremony.
Colusa County hiring event
Thursday
Colusa One Stop will host a hiring event from noon-4 p.m. for several positions available at Adams Vegetable Oils. Positions include maintenance mechanic, materials supervisor, expeller operator, sanitation operator, parking operator and commercial drivers. Applicants are asked to bring a completed application and be prepared for an interview. Colusa One Stop is located at 146 Market St. For more information, contact Colusa One Stop at 458-0326.
World Suicide Prevention Day
Thursday
Glenn County’s annual World Suicide Prevention Day event will be at Library Park in Orland from 3 p.m.-6:30 p.m. The event will feature guest speakers, activities, education and a candlelight ceremony. The event is produced by Glenn County SPEAKS – safety, prevention, education, awareness, knowledge, stigma.
Glenn Women’s Golf Club free golf clinic
Saturday
The Glenn Women’s Golf Club will host a free golf lesson, 9-hole scramble and lunch beginning at 9 a.m. at the Glenn Golf & Country Club, 6226 County Road 39, Willows. To register or for more information, call 934-9918.