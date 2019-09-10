9/11 Remembrance Candlelight Vigil

Today

The Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary 1770 will host a candlelight vigil to honor and remember Patriot Day at Willows Memorial Hall, 525 W Sycamore St. beginning at 7 p.m. The winners of the VFW’s classroom American flag art contest will also be announced at the ceremony. 

 

Colusa County hiring event

Thursday

Colusa One Stop will host a hiring event from noon-4 p.m. for several positions available at Adams Vegetable Oils. Positions include maintenance mechanic, materials supervisor, expeller operator, sanitation operator, parking operator and commercial drivers. Applicants are asked to bring a completed application and be prepared for an interview. Colusa One Stop is located at 146 Market St. For more information, contact Colusa One Stop at 458-0326.

 

World Suicide Prevention Day

Thursday

Glenn County’s annual World Suicide Prevention Day event will be at Library Park in Orland from 3 p.m.-6:30 p.m. The event will feature guest speakers, activities, education and a candlelight ceremony. The event is produced by Glenn County SPEAKS – safety, prevention, education, awareness, knowledge, stigma. 

 

Glenn Women’s Golf Club free golf clinic

Saturday

The Glenn Women’s Golf Club will host a free golf lesson, 9-hole scramble and lunch beginning at 9 a.m. at the Glenn Golf & Country Club, 6226 County Road 39, Willows. To register or for more information, call 934-9918.

Tags

Recommended for you