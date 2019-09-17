Lasagna dinner fundraiser for Willows Lions Club
Thursday
The Willows Lions Club will host a lasagna dinner fundraiser at Mar-Val, 517 S Tehama St., Willows, from 5 p.m.-6:30 p.m. Take-out dinner includes lasagna, garlic bread, salad, a cupcake and water – a $5 donation is requested. All proceeds go toward the Willows Lions Club scholarship fund.
Groundwater public workshops
Thursday, Sept. 19 and Monday, Sept. 23
The Glenn and Colusa Groundwater authorities will host a pair of workshops to talk about local groundwater conditions and areas of concern in portions of Glenn and Colusa counties. The first workshop will be on Thursday, Sept. 19, at the Colusa Veterans of Foreign Wars Hall, 108 E Main St., Colusa from 6 p.m.-8:30 p.m. The other workshop will be at the Glenn Success Square Conference Center, 131 E Walker St., Orland, on Monday, Sept. 23, from 6 p.m.-8:30 p.m. Both workshops will cover the same material.
Child Safety Seat Check Up event
Saturday
The Willows California Highway Patrol is hosting a free child safety seat check up event from 9 a.m.-noon at the Glenn Success Center, 121 E Walker St., Orland. Technicians will check the seat for proper installation, factory recalls, defects and if it’s the proper seat for a child’s age, weight and height.
Willows Music Boosters Pizza Fundraiser and Bake Sale
Tuesday, Sept. 24
The Willows Music Boosters will have a Pizza Fundraiser and Bake Sale from 5 p.m.-9 p.m. at Round Table Pizza, 1237 W Wood St., Willows. When placing an order, mention Willows Music Boosters and Round Table will donate a percentage of the purchase to the organization. Proceeds from the fundraiser will support Willows band students through the purchase of new instruments, sheet music, uniforms and band related field trips.
Community Flu Vaccine Clinic
Wednesday, Sept. 25
Glenn County Public Health is hosting three community flu vaccine clinics and the first will be from 3 p.m.-6 p.m. at Orland Memorial Hall, 320 Third St., Orland. The clinics will provide free influenza vaccines to all people over the age of 6 months. For more information, contact Glenn County Public Health at 934-6588 or visit www.countyofglenn.net and select “Public Health.”