‘Working at the Championship Level’
Friday
The Orland Art Center gallery will present a wood carving demonstration by world champion Michael Buelna at 7 p.m. at the art center, 732 Fourth St., Orland. Buelna began his wood carving career in 1978, focusing on award winning carvings of waterfowl. In 2004, he began fish carvings that led to more top awards, including the World Championship honors in 2015 and 2017. He will demonstrate and discuss his artistry and will conduct the drawing for the winning ticket from the gallery’s fundraising raffle. The winner will receive Buelna’s carved “Green Sea Turtle in its native habitat.” For more information, call 988-5758 or visit www.orlandartcenter.com.
Dinner for a Cure
Friday
The American Cancer Society Walking for Hope Team is hosting a tri-tip drive-thru dinner fundraiser from 5 p.m.-7 p.m., people can pick up dinner at the Glenn County Office of Education, 311 S Villa Ave., Willows. Dinner includes tri-tip, baked potato, salad, dinner roll and a cookie. Pre-sale tickets are required and cost $10. All proceeds benefit the American Cancer Society Glenn County Fight for a Cure event. Contact a Walking For Hope team member or email teresazmail95@yahoo.com to purchase tickets.
Fall Rummage Sale
Saturday
There will be a fall rummage sale at the First United Methodist Church, 544 N Shasta St., Willows, from 7 a.m.-1 p.m.
Patriot Day candlelight vigil
Wednesday, Sept. 11
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary 1770 will host a candlelight vigil to honor and remember Patriot Day at Willows Memorial Hall, 525 W Sycamore St. beginning at 7 p.m. The winners of the VFW’s classroom American flag art contest will also be announced at the ceremony.