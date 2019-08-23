Three people died in a collision Friday on Interstate 5, according to a California Highway Patrol press release.
At around 12:45 a.m., a 2007 Honda was driving south on I-5, south of County Road 57. A 2019 Ford, driven by Aderik Boyd, 42, of Nashville, Tenn. was driving north on I-5. As the two vehicles approached each other, for unknown reasons, the Honda crossed the median and collided with the Ford.
According to the press release, the force of the collision caused the Honda to split in half.
The Honda’s female driver and two female passengers died as a result of the collision. They have not yet been identified, pending notification of family.
Boyd was uninjured, according to the press release.
The collision is under investigation.