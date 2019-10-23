Two people were injured in a collision on Interstate 5 at County Road 20 on Sunday, according to a California Highway Patrol press release.
At around 6:40 p.m., Justin Gutter, 27, of Stockton was driving a Toyota Corolla south on I-5 at an unknown speed with Shanta Wilson, 25, of Stockton as a passenger.
For reasons still under investigation, the Corolla drove off of the roadway and collided with the concrete embankment that supports the west side of the county road overcrossing.
Gutter suffered minor cuts to his left knee while Wilson had a laceration to the back of her head.
No arrests were made in the collision and both parties were wearing their seat belts.
Orland man suffers major
injuries in crash
An Orland man was sent to the hospital on Sunday after crashing his ATV in Stony Creek, according to a press release from the CHP.
At 5:25 p.m., Andrew Palos, 20, of Orland was riding his Yamaha Raptor ATV in Stony Creek west of County Road P at an unknown speed.
Palos drove over a raised dirt embankment, causing him to go airborne and be ejected from the vehicle.
Palos was transported to Enloe Hospital for a broken arm and lacerations to his leg.
According to the press release, he was wearing a helmet at the time of the collision and alcohol was not a factor.