Three people were injured in a collision that occurred on County Road P on Oct. 18.
According to a release issued by the Willows area California Highway Patrol, James J. Barnard, 59, of Red Bluff, was driving southbound on County Road P approaching the intersection of County Road 45 just before 3 p.m. Oct. 18.
At the same time, Steven D. Woods, 44, of Willows, was driving westbound on County Road 45 approaching the same intersection.
According to the release, Barnard failed to come to a complete stop at the intersection and entered the intersection at approximately 30 miles per hour, striking Woods’ vehicle.
CHP officials said the force of the collision then caused Woods’ vehicle to collide with a wooden PG&E pole. Both vehicles sustained major damage in the collision, according to officials.
Barnard suffered non-life threatening injuries, said officials, and was transported by ground ambulance to Glenn Medical Center in Willows.
Woods suffered major injuries, according to officials, and was transported by air ambulance to Enloe Medical Center in Chico. His passenger at the time of the collision, Reannun Buckley, 40, of Willows, also sustained non-life threatening injuries and was transported to Enloe Medical Center by ground ambulance.
CHP officials said alcohol is not considered to be a factor in this incident but the collision remains under investigation.