The only occupant of a 2007 Toyota Sienna wearing a seatbelt walked away from a vehicle crash that reportedly killed the other three occupants of the SUV on Friday, June 16, reported the California Highway Patrol Willows Office.
CHP said the Toyota, driven by a 57-year-old man, was traveling south on Interstate 5 north of County Road 57 in Willows with three passengers in the vehicle, one is the front passenger seat and two in the back seat.
For unknown reasons, the Toyota made an unsafe turning movement on the freeway around 4 p.m., and the driver lost control, CHP reported, adding the loss of control may have been due to something like a tire blow-out.
The SUV went off the roadway in a southeasterly direction, across the center divide and began to roll finally coming to rest on its wheels on the east shoulder of the northbound lanes, CHP said.
The driver and rear passengers, a 48-year-old man and 49-year-old man, where declared deceased by medical personnel on scene, according to a CHP report, stating none of them were wearing seatbelts.
A 50-year-old passenger, Johnny Wong, of Millbare who was in the front seat, reportedly wearing a seatbelt, suffered minor injuries and was transported to Enloe Medical Center in Chico for treatment.
The names of the deceased have not been released by CHP at this time pending notification to the victims’ families.
Northbound lanes of the freeway were diverted for about two hours for the area of the crash to be investigated and cleared.
CHP said the crash is under investigation, however, drugs or alcohol do not appear to be a factor in the accident at this time.