The Orland Art Center Gallery will host an artists’ reception on the first Friday of February to welcome a new exhibition featuring local artists.
According to an event announcement, the “Three Ways to See the World” exhibit will feature artists Patricia Bambauer, Walter Beeler and Pat Everett.
“Their individual talents offer unique visual interpretations of how they view their world,” read the announcement.
The reception will feature a variety of art mediums that include meticulous pen and ink drawings, a variety of watercolor techniques that range from soft and subtle to bold and crisp and oils that are rich in texture, according to organizers.
“In some instances, these techniques are used in combinations that add to their complexity and interest,” read the announcement. “This exhibit provides a wonderful array of talent and visual artistry.”
The reception will be held on Friday from 3-7 p.m.
During the reception, music will be performed on the gallery’s baby grand piano by the young musician Hayley Wiedeman.
“Three Ways to See the World” will remain on display through March 19.
The Orland Art Center Gallery is located at 732 Fourth Street, Orland, and the gallery is open Tuesday through Saturday from 1-5 p.m.
For more information, visit www.orlandartcenter.com.